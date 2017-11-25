Following Black Friday, local shops take the spotlight for Small Business Saturday.

Downtown Moose Jaw and beyond is buzzing with shoppers and business owners celebrating the start of the Christmas season and getting a jump start on shopping.

"I honestly love it, I love working for people who are local," said part time Sales Associate at Wrapture Spa and Boutique, Dawn Ritter. "Their passion is endless for our community and for their businesses and they are so willing to give back to our community."

Agreeing completely with Ritter, is owner of Rowan Clothing Heathir Coakwell.

"I love being a small business in downtown Moose Jaw, we've got so many great local relationships with Moose Jaw people, getting to know them and their families. We've been here for over three years now, also just seeing the tourism that comes through Moose Jaw is amazing and seeing new faces everyday," said Coakwell.

The longer and more support a small business receives, the more they become a staple of the friendly city and perfect their practices.

"It's cool after 28 years to have serviced so many people," said Bryan Vantassle, who is also known as Boh, from Boh's Cycle and sporting goods. "We're a small business, if you ever have a problem with us, you can always come talk to us about it and if something is not right we'll fix it, that's the beauty of us being here."

Vantassle also encourages residents and visitors to the friendly city to support small businesses, as they can be the heart of the community.