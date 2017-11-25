The Moose Jaw Bantam A Mavericks had the offence clicking on all cylinders on Thursday night as they rolled to an 11-2 win over the Regina Renegades.

The win kept the Mavericks undefeated in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League with a 9-0-1 record.

The Renegades actually struck first in the game, scoring just under seven minutes into the game, but it was all Moose Jaw after that.

Starting with 6:43 left in the first period, the Mavericks struck for five goals over the rest of the period. Nikita Halyk scored twice, while Sidney Ellingson, Makayla Anderson and Keara Merriman also found the back of the net in the frame.

Anderson’s second of the game made it 6-1 for Moose Jaw less than five minutes into the second followed by Kaitlyn Gilroy extending the lead to six just past the midway point of the frame.

Halyk completed the hat trick with 34 seconds left in the second.

Ember DuSomme scored a pair in the third, while Merriman picked up her second of the game to finish off the win.

Moose Jaw goalie Sydnee Christmann turned away 10 shots for the win, while the Mavericks peppered the Renegades’ net with 45 shots.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon in the Queen City. Puck drops at 2:45 p.m.