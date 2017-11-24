The Warriors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as they have signed another contract with the Downtown Facility & Field House (DFFH) Board this past Wednesday.



This contract allows the Warriors to continue playing in Mosaic Place and using all of the facilities they were previously using, while adding some changes that will help out both parties.

An example of a change involves the signage within the building. The Warriors are in charge of selling those spots, and in the previous contract, the Warriors earned less money with each sign they sold, which was changed with this new contract.

The Warrior also went into the contract with a strong understanding of what they wanted and what was most likely going to happen between the team and the DFFH.

"We went into the negotiations understanding that we felt comfortable with the lease that we had. We knew there was going to be some give and take, we knew there was going to be some tweaking," said General Manager of the Warriors, Alan Miller. "You know we understand as a community-owned franchise the responsibility and the financial liability and the future of the organization's important. We have responsibilities, in particular our scholarship fund for our players."

The contract keeps the Warriors playing in Mosaic Place for another 5 years, and hopefully this new contract will bring the two parties a little closer.

"Takes two to tango, and I'm sure they'll have an opinion. We've had several meetings with the Warriors and I believe we have a really good relationship going," said Brian Swanson, Chair of the DFFH board. "We're on a friendly basis and we both have a clear understanding that there can't be one party succeeding and the other not."

With the Warriors doing so well this season, the DFFH is excited as more wins means more ticket sales, more concession sales (especially if they continue deep into the playoffs), and these wins make everything easier for both parties.