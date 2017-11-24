The Cornerstone Falcons are heading back to provincials for a fourth straight season this year as they travel to Kipling for the SHSAA 3A Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship this weekend.

“It’s really nice to be going back to provincials, all of our guys are super excited,” said Falcons captain Ty Elliott on Thursday before departing for provincials.

The Falcons have advanced into the quarterfinals at provincials in each of the past two seasons, but they’re hoping for a breakthrough this season as they look to bring home some hardware this weekend.

Elliott said they know that they’re going to face some stiff competition throughout the two days.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of tough teams this year, but we also know that it’s anybody’s game this year,” he said.

“We’ve got to play our best, throw absolutely everything out there… We play as a team really well, we have strong defence and strong hitters, so we should be able to have success.”

The Falcons will open provincials against Island Lake on Friday at noon in Kipling. They also square off with Carnduff and Meath Park in round robin action on Day 1.

Elliott said the team is heading in confident in how they match-up.

“We’ve played a couple of these teams in regionals and we’ve seen some of the other teams as well… I think we’ve got a pretty good shot, we can definitely make third place, but obviously we’re going there for gold.”

The round robin continues on Saturday with Cornerstone finishing up against Langham in Whitewood.

The playoffs start on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with the gold medal final set for 5:30 p.m. Click here for the full schedule and results throughout the weekend.

The Vanier Vikings are at the 4A Boys Volleyball Provincials this weekend in Humboldt. They face the hosts at 1 p.m. Friday in their opening game. This is the Vikings’ first trip to provincials in seven years.

The 1A Boys Volleyball Provincial Championship is being hosted in Rouleau and Avonlea this weekend with the Rouleau Rebels serving as the hosts. The action starts on Friday at noon with the final on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Rouleau.