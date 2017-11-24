You don't have to look far for live theatre this time of year.

In the Moose Jaw area, we are well into theatre season. From high school musicals to professional productions and everything in between.

You might see a lot of vehicles parked outside the Cosmo Centre Friday night as The Moose Jaw Community Players get set to host their annual dinner theatre.

"It centers around life at a wilderness retreat lodge, owned by a married couple. It kind of investigates everybody's own little habits and idiosyncrasies," explained actor John Paul Hicke.

The performance is called "Farce of Habit" and will be on stage Friday and Saturday evening.