Southern Saskatchewan is basking in mild temperatures for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to be well above normal, and just below freezing temperatures expected right through the weekend.

Sustained winds in the range of 50 km/h are expected to blow out of the west, according to Terri Laing with Environment Canada.

“We could hear those winds howling along, and people should, if they have their garbage cans out, or their Christmas decorations, they might want to put those away,” Laing explained.

The winds are related to a system coming through the province from Alberta, and Laing said it is bringing different weather to different parts of the province.

Heavy snow is expected in the northern parts of Saskatchewan, with freezing rain in central Saskatchewan, and the winds in the south. If the system shifts, it could bring the potential for freezing rain to our area.

Click here to see the full forecast.