Nominations are pouring in for the Prism Awards, and the Business Women of Moose Jaw have some updates about the awards this year.

"Right now our biggest focus is on the unveiling event in January," said Sharleen Froats from the Business Women of Moose Jaw. "The biggest part of the unveiling for us is focusing on the nominations. The nominees are really what drive this entire event."

That's why, new to this year, nominees will be unveiled prior to the event this January, and all the contenders will receive a special gift at the time of the announcement.

Also, as another change for the 2018 Prism Awards, Fifth Avenue Collections has been announced as the new provider for the jewelry the winners receive.

"I think it's important that we recognize all the individual women just for the sake of recognizing them," said Tammy Cozart from the Business Women of Moose Jaw. "They've taken time out of their personal lives to give back to the community, or to their jobs, volunteering, whatever the case may be. I think it's really important that we recognize them for the extra [work] that they do."

There is still plenty of time to submit nominations, as the deadline to get the forms in is December 15th, with the gala taking place on March 3rd, 2018.