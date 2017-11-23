After taking the position in the summer of 2013, City Manager Matt Noble has announced that he is resigning.

Noble said that he is staying until the new year and will still be operating out of his office at City Hall.

"My resignation is effective January 15, and I fully expect to be here till January 15."

Noble said he wants to finish current projects and continue talks with city councellors regarding unresolved issues.

"We've got some things that are underway and it's imperative that we continue to support and bring to conclusion some of the various stages of projects we're working on. It's business as usual."

He was not able to specify the exact reason, but he did say it was his choice.

"There's only so much I can talk about at the present time, but I've been coming to work with council for a period of time and been unable to resolve some issues. So basically we're in a position where there's a contractual issue that's in dispute. "

Noble couldn't get into details, but said he's not happy about submitting his resignation.