For residents planning to take a trip down south this weekend to get some of their Christmas shopping done, the Canadian Border Services Agency(CBSA) is sharing some tips to help when crossing the border.

Residents need to keep track of their receipts as they make purchases and have them readily available. There isn't an exemption for anyone who travels to the United States for less than 24 hours, but there is a $200 exemption for anyone staying longer.

They also ask that you do not wrap any gifts, as they may have to peel the paper off to verify the contents.

Drivers must also have their driver's license in had and ready to be present when it is requested.

The CBSA also said that it might make your trip shorter if you plan to travel during non-peak hours, like the morning, and to use the North Portal crossing as it's open 24 hours.