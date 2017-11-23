The Saskatchewan Roughriders' 2017 season is in the books after the lost in the Eastern Final to the Toronto Argonauts.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith go over the game against the Argos and try to pinpoint where the Riders went wrong. They also take a look back at the season and look ahead to the offseason for the Green and White.

The podcast wraps up with a breakdown of the 105th Grey Cup game between Toronto and the Calgary Stampeders this Sunday.

105th Grey Cup Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Calgary over Toronto (41-22)

Overall record: 45-32

Marc Smith:

Calgary over Toronto (39-29)

Overall record: 48-29