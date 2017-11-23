

You may have noticed a few burnt out street lights around the city the last few months.

City Council discussed the problem on Monday night, saying that citizens' complaints should be directed toward SaskPower.

Jonathan Trembley, spokesperson for Saskpower, says much of the issue isn't necessarily burnt out bulbs, but the wind affecting one of their major power lines.

"One of our major lines is often affected by heavy wind storms, so a few of those large scale wind events we've had recently keeps taking out those lines and keeps taking out those same street lights. Some of those lights we have repaired several times and they still go out."

"We tried to manage it by removing trees but that's not enough, the heavy winds do take down poles, so now we have to bury it (the electrical lines). We need to invest about $200,000 and bury it over the coming months."

Trembley said they also have a plan to replace some of the lights on Main Street, but that they are waiting on the city's plan to refurbish the street before they can determine where the new lights can go.

"The problem is more than just the light bulbs, but the entire pole has to be replaced and the underground wiring as well."

The work to install new street lights on Main Street will start in the new year