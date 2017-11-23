A number of Saskatchewan buildings will be getting a new name, after an announcement from the provincial government on Wednesday.

They instated a new naming policy that will see buildings and landmarks in Saskatchewan named after past Premiers.

One of three buildings recently announced was Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Moose Jaw.

The main building will now be called W. Ross Thatcher Building, to honour his years of service from 1964 to 1971.

The other two are located in Regina and will be named after former Premiers Allan Blakeney and Roy Romanow.