It's part of what Moose Jaw prides itself on and each year there are awards handed out to honour that.

The annual Municipal Heritage Awards have returned, with the nomination process now open.

"Moose Jaw's heritage is such a vital part of our community, it's something I think we all take pride in and it's something that draws in tourists," explained Scott Hellings, Chair of the Moose Jaw Heritage Advisory Committee. "It's part of our past and it'll probably be part of future too, hopefully. We really want to preserve our buildings that make Moose Jaw."

"The Heritage Awards are really just a way for us as a committee to recognize the individuals and groups who help us promote and preserve heritage within the city of Moose Jaw."

Hellings noted there are six different categories for people to make nominations in and detailed how someone can do that.

"The nomination forms are available on the city's website, under the Heritage Advisory Committee link. We encourage people to put forth names of groups and individuals they think are worth consideration. All they have to do is let us know why they think they deserve that recognition."

All nominations need to be in by December 15th; click here to make a submission.