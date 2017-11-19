Ricky Ray broke Rider Nation’s heart in Sunday’s Eastern Final.

The veteran quarterback drove the Toronto Argonauts down the field for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of Sunday’s Eastern Final to lift Toronto to a 25-21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Riders went in front thanks to 18 points in the fourth quarter, but Ray orchestrated a massive game-winning drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown by back-up quarterback Cody Fajardo with 23 seconds left in the game.

The Argonauts will now face the winner of the Western Final in the Grey Cup in Ottawa next Sunday. With the Riders’ loss, still no crossover team has been able to advance to the championship game.

After trailing all game, including 18-3 heading into the fourth quarter, Riders returner Christion Jones finally put Saskatchewan in front with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown with 3:19 to go in the game.

Brandon Bridge replaced Kevin Glenn at quarterback for the entire second half and put together a massive performance in the final quarter to get the Riders back into the game. He finished 11-of-21 for 135 yards and an 11-yard touchdown to Duron Carter, who had six catches for 93 yards.

Glenn threw three interceptions in the first half as Toronto built up a 17-3 halftime lead.

Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray was sharp throughout the game, completing 28-of-39 for 266 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Former Riders defensive lineman Shawn Lemon had three sacks in the win for Toronto.

The Riders’ season ends one win short of a return to the Grey Cup. The team will now return to Saskatchewan before heading their separate ways for the offseason.