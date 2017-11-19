Watch out for two new construction projects causing traffic restrictions on November 20th.

For the first one, the city will be closing off the 800 block of Manitoba Street East, between Lorne Avenue and 9th Avenue North East to complete bridge repair work.

An alternate route will be posted and drivers are asked to follow signs for the detour.

The work is expected to be completed next Monday, November 27th.

The second project is a sewer replacement job that will take place on the 100 block of Main Street South, between Maple Street West and Home Street West.

During this time, no lane will be restricted in this area and the work is expected to be completed December 24th.

Like always, the city is reminding drivers to proceed with caution near construction sites and workers in the interest of everyone's safety.