Wakamow Valley Authority is advising the public to take caution in the park after a cougar sighting in the area.

The cougar was brought to their attention after it was spotted by a resident walking the trails in the valley.

They are asking residents to exercise caution when using the trails and, to be safe, keep all pets leashed.

If you spot the cougar, Wakamow advises that you call the Conservation Office at (306) 694-3659 as soon as possible and give the location of the animal.