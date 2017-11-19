The generosity of Moose Jaw was on full display Saturday night at the annual Festival of Trees held at the Heritage Inn.



This year marked the 26th year of the event which over it's history has raised more than 3.8 million dollars for the Moose Jaw Health Foundation.



The money is used to purchase new equipment for the Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital. This years gala was raising funds to buy a new portable x-ray machine and a portable ultrasound unit. Equipment of this kind allows the imaging to be done at a patients bed side rather than moving the patient to another location, which is often difficult.



This years fundraising auction included 9 trees and 26 other Christmas themed items, which brought in over $300,000 by the end of the evening.



The highest selling item of the night was a 30th anniversary display from 5th Ave Collection bought by Bill Trembley Construction for $17,000.



Also sold last night were naming rights to the 18 foot tree that is on display in the lobby at the Wigmore Hospital through the Christmas season. The tree is 18 feet tall and contains 2800 lights. It was purchased for the third year in a row by Murray GM who paid $11,500.



The evening also featured a special estate gift from the late Cecil Rathwell who through his will donated his home after his passing. His gift amounted to more than $150,000.



Kelly McElree the executive director of the Moose Jaw Health Foundation summed up the night.



"It's difficult for words to describe the generosity of this community. I think of businesses big and small that contributed to an absolutely amazing night."



McElree also spoke to the support the event has received over the years.



"This is my 13th Festival of Trees and every year it gets better. People know that each and every dollar raised here is going to help their friends and family directly. Every dollar raised here stays here, and while a lot of things change in our lives, there's a lot of new technology out there, the one thing that doesn't stop is the love that people have for others in this community".



For more on the Moose Jaw Health Foundation visit mjhf.org.