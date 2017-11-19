The Saskatchewan Rush made an emphatic statement on Saturday that they want to return to the top of the National Lacrosse League this season.

In their lone preseason game at SaskTel Centre, the Rush rolled to a 24-9 win over the Georgia Swarm in a rematch of last year’s NLL Champion’s Cup Final.

Mark Matthews scored four goals to lead the attack for the Rush, while Robert Church, Matthew Dinsdale, Ryan Keenan and Curtis Knight all picked up hat tricks.

The Rush opened with seven goals in the first quarter and they led 10-3 at halftime. They were able to extend that lead to 17-7 with a big third quarter before sealing things with seven goals in the fourth quarter.

Saskatchewan will now prepare for their regular season opener on Dec. 16 when they travel to Toronto to square off with the Rock. The Rush will host the New England Black Wolves in their home opener on Saturday, Dec. 23 at SaskTel Centre.