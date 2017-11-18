SGI and local law enforcement were focusing on distracted drivers in the month of October, and despite increased legislation, they have some troubling numbers.

In October alone, police issued 486 distracted driving tickets, including 391 for using a cellphone while driving.

SGI officials want to remind residents, not only do you receive a fine with your ticket, but you also take a hit on your license.

"It is illegal for drivers in Saskatchewan to use, hold, manipulate, or view a cell phone while driving," said SGI's Tyler McMurchy, "and the consequence for breaking the cell phone law or the other distracted driver law, which is driving without due care and attention, is a $280 fine and four demerit points."

Penalties aside, the amount of accidents caused by distracted driving is also something to worry about.

"Distracted driving is the number one factor in auto collisions in Saskatchewan," said McMurchy. "It's the number one factor in collisions that cause injuries and it's the number two cause of traffic fatalities in Saskatchewan. It's a very significant concern."

The government agency and local police have a new spotlight for November, they're turning their attention to drivers with a suspended license or people operating an unregistered vehicle.