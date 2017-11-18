Habitat for Humanity Moose Jaw celebrated the beginning of their 7th and 8th homes with a sod turning ceremony at the location of the new homes this morning.

It was also a chance for Habitat for Humanity to introduce the two new homeowners and their families.

MLA for Moose Jaw North, Warren Michelson; MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, Greg Lawrence; current Deputy Mayor, Crystal Froese; and members of Habitat for Humanity and the community all came down to congratulate the two families.

Tanya Legareand her two daughters are entering their new place soon, as the renovations for their new home will hopefully be completed before Christmas.

Kathy Brown and her son won’t be moving in for a little while though, as their home still has to be constructed in the lot beside Legare's home.

Owning these homes isn't as simple as many might think, as the home owners are in more of an agreement and arrangement with Habitat.

"Part of the hurdle is making people aware when they are going through the process, as well as the community at large, that this is not about a free home," explained Bill Harris, Board Chair, Habitat for Humanity Moose Jaw. "This is about finding a family who qualifies in many ways to partner with Habitat for Humanity."

Stipulations for families who own one of these homes have to have a certain minimum income, put in 500 hours of work towards their home, and pay a simple mortgage to Habitat for Humanity.

Even with these conditions, Legare and Brown are ecstatic and excited for the opportunity to finally have a home to own.

"Whenever a long weekend comes around I would always go visit my parents, I always tell people I’m going home for the weekend, or I’m going home for the holidays," Brown said in her speech. "There’s no place like home. Home is somewhere you feel safe and comfortable, and I think a lot of always relate home with where our parents are. This is what I want for Carter and I; a place to call our own, a place to call home. "

With thousands of dollars of donations coming in, families like Brown’s and Legare’s are lucky and happy to have businesses and people in our community supporting Habitat for Humanity and making these homes possible.

Also, fundraisers like their Spring Gala and the Annual Colour Run help the project along.

"I'm amazed at how much work they do to allow people like me to have a house to call our own," Legare said. "They are wonderful in making you feel like family."

If you want to volunteer or help our local Habitat for Humanity chapter, click here.