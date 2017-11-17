Journey to Hope is hosting an event this weekend for anyone who would like to attend.

Della Ferguson, with Journey to Hope, said everyone is welcome to show up, but Survivor Day is geared towards those who have suffered a loss due to suicide.

"It's looking at those who are possibly family members who have had a loved one die by suicide or someone who is a support person, or a friend or a coworker."

"It's an open event and Donna Bowyer is going to be facilitating. It's an opportunity to view videos that are really powerfully done by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, that feature survivors, that feature some professionals insights."

Ferguson added that Journey to Hope has always tried to show support for those who need it.

"We just want to always be sure that there is hope, healing and honouring for people who are living with the effects of suicide; please know that you don't have to do this alone," said Ferguson.

Survivor Day is taking place on Saturday at Riverview Collegiate, beginning at 10 am.