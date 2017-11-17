Two Moose Jaw Minor Hockey teams hit the ice for home games on Thursday night.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Midget AA Mavericks hosted the Swift Current Broncos at the Barkman Arena and came out on the losing end in a tight 3-1 game in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League.

Swift Current scored an empty net goal in the final minute to seal the win.

The Mavericks are now 4-5-0 on the year. These two teams will meet for a rematch in the Mavericks’ next game, which isn’t until Thursday, Nov. 30.

* * *

Home ice didn’t help the Moose Jaw Warriors find the win column on Thursday as they were shutout 7-0 by the Regina Aces at the Bert Hunt Arena in the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League.

Three of the first four goals for the Aces came on the power play, while the other was shorthanded, as they took a 4-0 lead after two periods. They added three goals in the third period for the win.

Moose Jaw is struggling this season as they sit at 0-13-0 on the year.

They’re off from league action now until next Friday when they will head to Wilcox to battle the Notre Dame Hounds.