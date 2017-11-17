

After a campaign by a number of farm groups calling on the province to help out folks impacted by the fall wildfires, the Government of Saskatchewan has announced they will match donations instead of accessing emergency relief funding.

The announcement says the province will donate up to $100,000 in matching cash donations to the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association Wildfire Relief Fund. So far, the fund has raised around $65,000 in cash and nearly another $200,000 in supply donations like fencing or hay.

A number of areas in the southwest corner of the province were hit hard by the wildfires that were made even worse by high winds and dry conditions this fall.