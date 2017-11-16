A man originally from Moose Jaw is getting some fame after inventing a product that could help coffee drinkers.

Louis Dombowsky has begun a campaign to help raise money so he can start mass producing the product.

"If you go to the kickstarter.com website and type in PortaVia, or coffee lid, my product will show up right there. It will be a red rubber lid, looks like a hockey puck," said Louis.

The lid is great for adults on the go, but it can also help out those at home who may have children.

"We find it really works well for kids on the go. Helps keep the carpet and cars a little cleaner."

PortaVia was created to fit mugs and cups of any size and to act as a lid so you can take your java to go in your favourite cup.