RCMP in Moose Jaw and all over Saskatchewan will soon get a better picture of serious incidents they respond to.

All RCMP vehicles in the province are in the process of being outfitted with two cameras, which police are calling the In-Car Digital Video System.

Each vehicle will include two cameras - one on the dashboard facing out the front of the vehicle, and the other camera facing the backseat in the direction of a potential suspect being detained.

"We're looking forward to getting them in our vehicle; it's going to benefit for public and police safety," said Sgt. Tim Schwartz of the Moose Jaw RCMP.

Unlike tools such as body cams that have to be flipped on, these cameras are always on and can't be switched off.

In addition, officers are equipped with a wireless microphone they wear on their uniform.

By 2019 all RCMP vehicles in Saskatchewan are expected to have the cameras. The total cost of the program is estimated to be $4.5 million.