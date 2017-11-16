Charges have now been laid regarding an incident that took place on South Hill on Wednesday morning.

The police were called just before 5 am to an area on the south side for suspicious activity, and a police cruiser was struck by a vehicle when a suspect attempted to flee the scene. Thankfully, the officer in the vehicle was not seriously injured but did suffer from minor injuries.

Wednesday afternoon the police service asked for public assistance in finding the vehicle and two people appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

Josie Wollman and Zackery Marckoski have been remanded into custody, after appearing in front of a judge.

Marckoski is facing four separate charges, including dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Wollman was charged with two counts of breaching her bail and consumption of alcohol.

The pair will reappear in court next Tuesday morning.