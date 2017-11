Vanier Collegiate hosted the Holy Trinity Elementary Volleyball League Championships on Wednesday with two tight matches to decide this year’s champions.

St. Mary’s walked away with the boys title, taking a thrilling three-set (25-23, 9-25, 15-12) win over the St. Michael Knights.

In the girls final, the Knights came out on the losing end again, falling to the St. Margaret’s Saints in three sets (25-23, 10-25, 15-13).

The St. Margaret's Saints won the Holy Trinity Elementary Girls Volleyball League title on Wednesday night. (Submitted photo)