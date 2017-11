Moose Jaw Police and a tow truck were spotted on the 1200 block of 1st Avenue NW Thursday morning after a vehicle left the street and clipped a house.

It appears the truck jumped the curb, missing the boulevard trees before hitting the corner of the house and finally coming to rest against a tree in the yard.

We are still waiting for a response from the Moose Jaw Police Service. We will update you as more information becomes available.