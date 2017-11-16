The Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors are still searching for their first win of the season after falling 8-3 to the Broncos in Swift Current on Wednesday night.

After the loss, the Warriors are now 0-7-2 on the year in the South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League.

Warriors captain Josh Fitzpatrick scored all three goals for Moose Jaw in the loss, while Cooper Cole and Hayden Wiebe chipped in with two assists each.

Swift Current jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and extended that advantage to 7-2 after 40 minutes.

Moose Jaw returns to the ice this weekend for a pair of games. They host the Yorkton Terriers on Saturday afternoon and then welcome in the Regina Vics on Sunday afternoon, both games go at the Bert Hunt Arena.