Every team now has a blemish.

Ben Gamble knocked off Joel Jordison, 5-2, during Wednesday night’s eight-game slate in the Original 16 Cash League at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.

A quick start for Gamble helped them to the win. They scored two in the first and then stole one in the second to jump out to an early 3-0 lead. Jordison wasn’t able to get back in the game, scoring one in third before giving up back-to-back singles to Gamble in the fourth and fifth ends.

Jordison entered the night as the last remaining undefeated team in the league. They’re now 5-1, while Gamble improves to 3-3.

There’s now a logjam at the top of the standings with Jordison tied with Penny Barker, Ryan Wenarchuk and Stan Barnsley.

Barker improved to 5-1 with an 11-2 win over Donna Ackerman (3-3); Wenarchuk rolled to an 11-1 win over Patrick Ackerman (1-5); and Barnsley scored a 10-0 win over Barb Wallace (1-5).

In other action, Murray Stroeder (3-3) won 8-2 over Wade Gray (2-4); Bob Desjarlais (3-3) picked up a 6-3 win over Shaunna Fritzler (0-6); Lorraine Arguin (3-3) scored five in the fifth on her way to a 9-2 win over Joe Gunnis (2-4); and Ralph Courtnage (3-3) secured an 8-6 win over Warren Marcotte (4-2).

The Original 16 Cash League hits the ice at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday.