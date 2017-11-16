  • Print
Catholic School Boards from across the province are banding together to try and cover the cost of appealing the court ruling that would have stopped the province from funding non-catholic students who chose to attend their schools.

The bill is expected to be $300,000 and all eight catholic divisions are said to be helping to cover that total as a group.

Following the ruling, the province vowed to find a way around it and earlier this month, started work to do that. Meanwhile the ruling itself has been put on hold until the end of the school year.

