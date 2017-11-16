Catholic School Boards from across the province are banding together to try and cover the cost of appealing the court ruling that would have stopped the province from funding non-catholic students who chose to attend their schools.

The bill is expected to be $300,000 and all eight catholic divisions are said to be helping to cover that total as a group.

Following the ruling, the province vowed to find a way around it and earlier this month, started work to do that. Meanwhile the ruling itself has been put on hold until the end of the school year.