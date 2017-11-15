Residents are being warned by meterologists of some intense weather rolling in on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the City of Moose Jaw and surrounding communities could see freezing rain across the southern half of the province.

The low pressure system developed Wednesday evening and will move in from Alberta which will also bring precipitation and warm air.

This system will be moving east throughout the day increasing the possibility of scattered freezing rain.

Meteorologists are watching the forecast closely as the system develops.

Follow the latest weather details and road conditions.