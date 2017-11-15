The cooler weather is causing some issues at the Moose Jaw Humane Society.

Dana Haukaas with the shelter says folks with good intentions have flooded them with cats.

"Every year when the weather starts to get chilly people start to feel sorry for the cats that are stray in their community and that's fair," said Dana Haukaas. "They bring them into the shelter, but we are overrun with stray cats within the city of Moose Jaw. The city of Moose Jaw contracts the Moose Jaw Humane society to house cats and dogs."

"At this time we are unable to take in any surrendered cats, which means an owned cat that somebody can no longer care for. If they would like to head over to our Facebook page we have given people a few other options besides bringing their cat to the shelter in an attempt to re-home them on their own."

She added that the best time to bring in stray cats from your area is during the summer months, as it gives the shelter ample time to find the four-legged friend a new home.