Each year residents look forward to the Christmas decoration display out front of Fifth Avenue Collection. This week employees of the business were heartbroken as they walked up to see part of it had been tampered with.

Residents also displayed devastation all over social media after an irreplaceable sleigh was vandalized this week.

"We have an 18th century Troika sleigh that we put out among our decorations, it's a beautiful piece and we always put it out at Christmas because the citizens of Moose Jaw and community love it. We had it out for the lights on ceremony that's coming up," explained Dale Pinel, the Owner of Fifth Avenue Collection. "It was pushed over and tipped over, fortunately we were able to piece it back together and put it back together, but it really bothered us because it was irreplaceable."

Despite the incident, Pinel said it will not deter them from putting out decorations for years to come.

"We'll always do that for the city of Moose Jaw, when you come to that and see how happy it makes people and how much they look forward to it... I mean it's too bad it happened and we're disappointed that it happened, but you can't stop something that fun and nice for people just because of a few bad apples."

Thanks to the help over social media and caring residents, Pinel said they were able to track down the people involved.

"We do have security cameras, but it was actually because of social media because when we posted it, it did go viral, all over the community and all over the world. We're angry about it because it's their joy too, that's how we know who the suspects are and the police are now handling it."

Pinel thanks everyone who helped and said they were overwhelmed with all the help they received, especially for the employee who puts together the display each year.