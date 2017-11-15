The Moose Jaw Police Service is asking for assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in an incident this morning.

Officers were called just before 5am to a South Hill area for suspicious activity. Upon arrival officers blocked off the area and the suspect attempted to drive off. During the incident the culprit crashed into a parked police cruiser and fled the scene.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a early to mid-2000, light coloured Buick Rendezvous or a similar vehicle. Officers do not want the public to approach, follow or stop the vehicle or driver, but please contact police if you see something matching the description.

The officer in the vehicle that was hit sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.