Cases for the five people charged in Logan Ring's November 2016 death have been pushed back two more weeks.

They appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court mid-week for the second-straight Wednesday were Collin Perrault, Todd Donaldson, Jolene Epp, Tanisha Perrault, and Rebecca Kuhlman. All appearances were by video.

The Crown received new evidence from police this week and have sent it to various defences.

All five are expected to appear by video on November 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m.