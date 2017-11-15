Until the middle of December, 15 Wing personnel will be collectively raising funds for their annual Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign. Captain Gregory Donkers and Lieutenant Domini Appolloni, Co-Chair of the 15 Wing Government of Canada Workplace Charitable Campaign, provide a presentation as part of the campaign kickoff 14 November 2017. Photo by Sergeant Jean-Sebastien Laferriere.

The initiative kicked off Tuesday morning and the group hopes to raise $40,000 by December 15th.

"Year after year we tend to meet that target and people band together in a very short time to raise a lot of money," explained Wing Commander Colonel Denis O'Reilly. "To kick off we had a pie in the face auction, there was three pies up for auction. I couldn't raise enough funds to beat out everyone that was banding together, so just for one pie alone they raised $150 and my own Admin Assistant, John Wilkinson threw it in my face. It was money well spent."

"We talked about the charities and the reasons to give, covering a broad range of all the charities supported by the United Way. There's a lot of local charities we talked about too and all the events that we're going to put on to raise money. To come together as a community to give back to the charities that show support, especially to people in Moose Jaw and the province of Saskatchewan."

O'Reilly noted that each year he is blown away by the participation of the community with their fundraising efforts, as well as the members at 15 Wing.

"I'm always surprised at the level of awareness of people who work at the base; remember these are people who move here... they work here for two or three years and then they leave. I'm always impressed with the level of interest that they take in the organizations locally in the city and the charities that they can support. They are a very well-informed group of young men and women; I'm extremely proud."

He added that they will be hosting fundraising events out and about in Moose Jaw and wants to thank residents in advance for their generosity.