The Saskatchewan Rush will have a new look when they take to the field at SaskTel Centre this Saturday for their preseason opener.

The Rush unveiled new uniforms on Tuesday ahead of their third season in the Bridge City.

“We wanted to design fresh new jerseys that truly reflect the culture of our organization. The home and away jerseys pay tribute to our rabid fans, the very best in the National Lacrosse League, while, the third jersey celebrates our home province” said Rush owner Bruce Urban in a media release.

The team’s primary colours will remain the same, but each jersey will have new features, including a secondary logo on the shoulders. The home and away jerseys will feature side panels that reads “#RushNation”, while the third jersey will read “Saskatchewan” on the side panels.

New green and black shorts will complete the look.

“The players absolutely love all three jerseys,” added Rush head coach and general manager Derek Keenan.

All three jerseys will be on sale at Rush games and in the team’s online store.

The Rush will sport their new home grey jerseys during their preseason opener on Saturday when they host the Georgia Swarm in an NLL Champion’s Cup rematch.