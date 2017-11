This is Bullying Awareness Week in Saskatchewan as the provinces wants students, teachers, parents and co-workers to think about their day to day actions and how it can impact another person.

This year’s theme is Stand Up! to bullying and the Ministry of Education is reminding everyone that there are resources to help stop situations from happening.

There are online tools to report bullying from a smartphone, tablet or computer. You can find out more by visiting IamStronger.ca.