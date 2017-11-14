Vanier SRC's 5th annual haunted house was another success not only in the turn out from the community but also in the amount of donations.

"We had great community support," said Samantha Douglas, teacher adviser for the SRC. "There was all ages, young to old, we had about 1300 people go through the haunted house and the kids day throughout both the afternoon and the evening."

In total $867.90 and 756 pounds of food were collected and donated to the Moose Jaw and District Food Bank. The food bank came by Vanier on November 9th to pick up all the food and receive the donation from the school.

The haunted house and the day's events were put on by the SRC, and it couldn't have happened without the help from its students.

"We had great support from the students. We had about eighty students come in and we had some past Vanier grads come and help as well," added Douglas. "We had lots of kids who created all the afternoon events for the kids, it was all a hundred percent their ideas and they decorated and imagined the school and made it happen."