The Saskatchewan Party are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues after Kevin Phillips, MLA for Melfort, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 63.

Phillips first was elected into legislature in 2011 and was re-elected in 2016.

One thing Phillips will be remembered by was his efforts of opening a new domestic violence shelter for Melfort and the northeast area.

Saskatchewan legislature had their flags lowered to half-mast in honour of the MLA's passing.