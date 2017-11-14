The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors continued their winning ways on Sunday with a 9-3 victory over the Prairie Storm Lightning in Pilot Butte.

The win improves the Warriors’ record to 6-1-0 on the year, which has them tied for first place in the Hockey Regina League with the Prairie Storm Thunder.

“They’re all buying into the team concept, they’re getting along really good, having some fun along the way and working real hard at practice,” said Warriors head coach Russ MacDonald. “Everything that we’re trying to teach them, they’re buying into, so that’s working well for us.”

Marc Belanger paced the Warriors’ attack on Sunday with a hat trick and five points in the win, while Nolan Kearns had two goals.

Cohen Coleman, Layne Gadd and Aiden MacDonald picked up a goal and two points each, and Cole King had the other marker for the Warriors in the win.

After a scoreless first period, the Warriors scored four times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead and then they sealed the win with five more goals in the third.

“Everyone is going (offensively), we’re firing on all cylinders,” added MacDonald.

The Warriors are back on the ice for a pair of games this coming weekend as they host the Regina Shamrocks on Saturday night at 5:15 p.m. at the Bert Hunt Arena and then welcome in the Regina Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. at the Red Knight Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Mavericks improved to 7-0-1 on the year in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League with a 4-1 win over the Estevan Bear Cats on Saturday.

The Bear Cats opened the scoring with a power play goal midway through the first period, but Keara Merriman was able to tie the game for Moose Jaw late in the first.

Nikita Halyk put Moose Jaw in front 2-1 midway through the second and then Merriman and Halyk each found the back of the net in the third to seal the win.

The Mavericks fired 65 shots on Estevan goalie Missy Biermann, while Moose Jaw netminder Sydnee Christmann topped 14 shots in the win.

The Mavericks will be back on the ice next Monday when they host the Swift Current Colts at the Bert Hunt Arena, puck drops at 7 p.m.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors had a rough outing on Sunday as they dropped an 8-2 game to Regina Cougars at the Red Knight Arena.

Brodi Noble scored both goals for the Warriors in the loss. They trailed 2-1 after one and then fell behind 4-1 after two before giving up four goals in the third.

Moose Jaw sits at 0-6-1 on the year in the Hockey Regina League. They’re off from league play now until Dec. 7 when they will host the Weyburn Wings at the Bert Hunt Arena.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Bantam AA Warriors continue to look for their first win this season after dropping a pair of games over the weekend in the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League.

Moose Jaw opened the weekend with an 11-1 loss to the Estevan Bruins on Saturday and then they fell 6-1 to the Warman Wildcats on Sunday, both games were at the Bert Hunt.

Evan Osberg scored on a power play goal midway through the second period in Saturday’s loss and Connor Ruckaber picked up Moose Jaw’s lone goal in Sunday’s loss.

Ruckaber scored just 1:56 into the third period to cut Warman’s lead to 3-1, but that was as close as they were able to get.

The Warriors’ record drops to 0-12-0 on the year. They’re back on the ice on Thursday night to host the Regina Aces at the Bert Hunt, puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

* * *

In the South East Saskatchewan Atom AA Hockey League, the Moose Jaw Warriors pushed their record to 3-1-1 with a win and a tie over the long weekend.

The Warriors opened the weekend by battling the Yorkton Terriers to a 5-5 tie on Friday night at the Kinsmen Arena and then they skated to a 4-1 win over the Terriers in a rematch on Saturday at the Red Knight Arena.

Moose Jaw will return to the ice next Sunday when they host the Swift Current Broncos at the Red Knight.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors dropped both their games over the weekend.

After falling 12-1 to the Lumsden Lions on Saturday, the Warriors rebounded with a strong effort in a 4-2 loss to the Regina Panthers on Sunday at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Kasen Watterson scored Moose Jaw's lone goal in Saturday's loss, while Kyren Ernest and Noah Thul found the back of the net in Sunday's defeat.

The losses drop the Warriors' record to 0-5-0 on the year. They're back on the ice on Sunday when they host the Regina Buffaloes.

* * *

The Moose Jaw Peewee Mavericks dropped a 7-3 game to the Estevan Bear Cats in their lone game over the long weekend in the South Saskatchewan Female Hockey League.

Jesse Mielke had two goals and three points in the loss for Moose Jaw, who saw their record drop to 1-5-0 on the year.

The Mavericks are back in action next weekend when they host the Southwest Cyclones at the Kinsmen Arena on Nov. 24 and the Wood River Ice Cats at the Red Knight Arena on Nov. 25.