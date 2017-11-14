We're getting pretty deep into hunting season now as rifle season for white tail deer opened for some northern zones last week and will open in the southern half of the province in the very near future.

Hunters travel from all around to chase game here in Saskatchewan and Executive Director for the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation, Darrell Crabbe explains it's beneficial for our province.

"Hunting an angling generates about $500 million a year into Saskatchewan's economy and most of that goes into rural areas of Saskatchewan so it's a real boom for everybody."

Crabbe says that more people hunt in Saskatchewan because of a flyway most birds take over the province and the record book deer population.