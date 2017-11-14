Some snack foods are being recalled in Western Canada because of undeclared ingredients that could result in food allergy illness.

Corn snacks under the ``Good For You'' label are being recalled in Alberta and Saskatchewan due to undeclared milk, soy and wheat. There are ten different products under the brand that are being pulled from shelves and you can read more about the exact details by clicking here.

People with allergies to milk, soy or wheat or a sensitivity to gluten should not eat them.