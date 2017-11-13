The Moose Jaw Warriors added some size and depth to their forward group on Monday as they swung a trade with the Kootenay Ice.

Moose Jaw added six-foot-four forward Barrett Sheen from the Ice in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Sheen has two goals, seven points and 51 penalty minutes in 18 games this season with Kootenay. In 55 games last season, the Airdrie, AB product produced eight goals, 18 points and 129 penalty minutes.

Sheen will join a Warriors' forward group that has posted 67 goals so far this season. He's the sixth Warriors' forward that stands six-foot-two and over.

The Warriors return to the ice coming up on Tuesday night when they travel to Swift Current to face the Broncos in the first of four games in five nights.

Pats Swing Blockbuster with Ice... The Kootenay Ice were busy on Monday as they also swung a blockbuster deal with the Regina Pats, sending 19-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury to the Queen City. In exchange for Fleury, the Pats gave the Ice 18-year-old defenceman Jonathan Smart, 16-year-old forward Cole Muir, a second round pick and sixth round pick in 2018, as well as a condition pick in 2019 or 2020.