The Saskatchewan Roughriders rode a big first half to a 31-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in the Eastern Semi-Final on Sunday at TD Place Stadium.

Kevin Glenn connected with Bakari Grant for a 29-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game and the Riders were rolling from there.

Saskatchewan’s offence and defence came up with big plays throughout first half to help them to a 21-8 lead at the halftime break.

Marcus Thigpen put the game out of reach on the Riders’ first play of the second half as he took a hand-off untouched into the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown.

Thigpen posted 169 yards on just 15 carries in the win.

Glenn finished the day 18-of-28 for 252 yards and a touchdown. He spread the ball around with Grant hauling in three passes for 85 yards; Naaman Roosevelt had four catches for 55 yards; and Duron Carter picked up a team-high five catches for 51 yards.

The Riders defence was able to win the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery and kept the dangerous William Powell in check, holding him to just eight carries for 50 yards.

Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris finished 35-of-57 for 428 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Saskatchewan will now meet Toronto in the Eastern Final next Sunday with a spot in the Grey Cup back in Ottawa on the line.