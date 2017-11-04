With snow hitting the ground, soccer season moved indoors this week.

The Moose Jaw Soccer Association’s Adult Indoor Soccer League kicked off their 2017-18 season on Wednesday night at YaraCentre with three games hitting the pitch.

Taiwo Yusuf put together a strong start with a hat trick for the Rancheros as they defeated the T-Birds, 7-2.

Kathy Dorais scored two goals to allowed the Supras to edge out the Fairmonts, 4-3.

Finally, Jane Morris and Beto Montemayor each scored twice as the Gr Torinos defeated the Falcons, 6-1.

Action resumes next Wednesday at YaraCentre.