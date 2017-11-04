With snow hitting the ground, soccer season moved indoors this week.
The Moose Jaw Soccer Association’s Adult Indoor Soccer League kicked off their 2017-18 season on Wednesday night at YaraCentre with three games hitting the pitch.
Taiwo Yusuf put together a strong start with a hat trick for the Rancheros as they defeated the T-Birds, 7-2.
Kathy Dorais scored two goals to allowed the Supras to edge out the Fairmonts, 4-3.
Finally, Jane Morris and Beto Montemayor each scored twice as the Gr Torinos defeated the Falcons, 6-1.
Action resumes next Wednesday at YaraCentre.