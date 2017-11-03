It was another huge success at the 5th annual Paws For Pledges Radiothon in support of The Moose Jaw Humane Society.

For 12 hours Country 100 broadcasted live helping to raise awareness and collect funds for animals in need in our city.

With a new location and goal of $100,000, the generosity of our city residents and local businesses raised $105 275, exceeding the goal.

There were many highlights throughout the day, one of which came from a surprise donation courtesty of Yara in Belle Plain.

Carrie Hartley, with Yara, said that the company celebrated a milestone this year and decided to give back to community organizations. The Paws For Pledges radiothon was among the lucky recipients.

"At our anniversary gala we had all of our employees and guests vote on which of the charities they thought could best use the funds," explained Hartley. "So I'm happy to announce that the Moose Jaw Humane Society was in the top 5 and we have a $5,000 donation we'd like to make."

Not only local people suppored the annual fundraiser, Country singer Alecia Aichelle, stopped by the shelter to visit with the pets who are awaiting their forever homes.

"Animals just give so much to us, we've got to give back to them. Every animal out there deserves love, they deserve a loving home. I see these dogs and cats in here and I wish I could take them all home... they just give so much love and they enrich our lives."

The radiothon couldn't be made possible without all the support of staff, volunteers and donations made by residents and supporters of the 'Friendly City'.