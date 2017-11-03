The first snowfall can be a lot to take in as residents begin to adjust to getting around on foot or driving in these unfavourable conditions.

For one Moose Jaw resident by the name of Bonnie, who lives downtown, maneuvering around with a walker through the snow can be difficult, but on Thursday a stranger came to her rescue.

"I had to go to the hospital for an ECG... I was trying to cross the street in my walker and a nice young guy in his late teens or early 20s said 'ma'am I think I need to help you, I've fallen a few times and I'm scared you're going to fall'. He helped me walk across High Street."

While this random act of kindness was more than what Bonnie had expected, the young man continued with his generosity.

"He said 'while I'm here, I might as well clean your car off', so I gave him my gloves and we got into the trunk, we took out my brush and scraper. He cleaned off the car for me and then this young lady that was with him, she came across the street and next thing you know she's scraping off my windows."

"I'm sad I didn't get their names, because they were maybe visiting their parents or grandparents who might live at High Park Towers. I'd like to give them some credit for raising some beautiful children... how grateful I was for their help."

Bonnie added that she would like to find out who the two good Samaritans were to give them a proper thank you.