Vanier's Entrepreneurship 30 class kicked off their business ventures yesterday.

Every year, the local high school holds and Entrepreneurship 30 class which helps students start businesses with the help of Junior Achievement. This year, they will operate three businesses in the first semester.

"Junior Achievement is a non-profit organization geared towards helping students learn to run a business through running their own business. So we have the chance to start our own business and figure it out through actually having a hands on experience," said Ally Pohl, President of Marketing and Sales for Granalmonds. "We're working really hard to have a good company so we would really appreciate everyone's help; it's for a good cause, so come out and support us."

One of the companies they have this year is Granalmonds, a business which sells chocolate almonds and granola trail mix. As always, each business is charitable and will be giving a generous donation to the charity of their choice.

Granalmonds decided to donate 25% of their total end profit to the Jim Pattison Hospital Foundation in Saskatchewan.

Another business venture is their 5th Annual Vanier Christmas Craft and Trade Show, which runs November 25th from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The trade show has over 55 vendors with entry to the event being a silver dollar donation, which, along with all the profits from their concession, will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation.

The third and final business is called McKaso Paintings, which sells art made by Mckenzie Wood for $20, with 20% of profits going to Camp Easter Seal.

With these three new ventures, there have been a total of sixteen companies at the school.

As always, all the businesses are student-run with help from Christa Lapointe, the Entrepreneurship 30 teacher at Vanier Collegiate.

"I would just like to thank the students for working so hard and really learning to work under pressure and putting themselves out there and getting outside their comfort zone," said Lapointe. "This is a unique experience for all of them. I'm learning so much from them and they are quite passionate and they have been a pleasure to work with."

McKenzie Wood with his Mckaso paintings.

The students running the 5th Annual Christmas Craft and Trade Show.